Bandera Lotto Results, February 22, 2017 Bandera

LOTTO GAME COMBINATIONS DRAW DATE JACKPOT WINNERS Megalotto 6/45 04-27-37-01-19-38 22/02/2017 118,546,876.00 0 4Digit 3-1-0-8 22/02/2017 12,345.00 54 Suertres Lotto 11AM 5-7-6 22/02/2017 4,500.00 177 Suertres Lotto 4PM 0-5-9 22/02/2017 4,500.00 270 Suertres Lotto 9PM 7-5-7 22/02/2017 4,500.00 827 EZ2 Lotto 9PM 17-02 22/02/2017 4,000.00 544 EZ2 Lotto 11AM 13-03 22/02/2017 4,000.00 247 EZ2 Lotto 4PM 28-25 22/02/2017 4,000.00 108 Grand Lotto 6/55 42-04-27-12-14-19 22/02/2017 34,488,956.00 0

