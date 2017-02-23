Koreano humingi ng P800K mula sa misis ni Jee para sa PNP-AKG, NBI–Dumlao INQUIRER.net

HUMINGI umano ang isang Korean national ng kabuuang P800,000 mula sa misis ng napatay na negosyanteng Koreano na si Jee Ick-joo na paghahatian ng Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group at ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). Ito ang inihayag ni AKG Chief Senior Superintendent Glenn Dumlao sa pagpapatuloy ng pagdinig ng Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs kaugnay ng pagdukot at pagpatay kay Jee sa Angeles, Pampanga noong Oktubre 18.

Idinagdag ni Dumlao na inimbitahan nila ang Korean national na si Edward Yu-on, kaugnay ng kanyang pagkakasangkot sa kaso. “After the abduction sir, after yung October 18, he approached the victim’s wife, Mrs. Choi, and asked P500,000 to fast-track the resolution of the case, according to him, at paghahatiian daw ng AKG at saka NBI and then another P100,000 after a few days, para ibigay daw sa AKG director,” sabi ni Dumalo sa pagdinig ng komite.

Idinagdag ni Dumlao na makalipas ang ilang araw bumalik muli ag Koreano at humihingi ng karagdagang P200,000 para umano sa Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Sinabi ni Dumlao na si Yu-on ang kumumbinsi sa misis ni Jee na bayaran ang ransom.

“(According to the interpreter of Mrs. Choi), in-encourage nya na to pay the ransom immediately so her husband would be released and then sinamahan po nila papunta ng pay off area in different vehicles,” ayon kay Dumlao.

Sinabi naman ni Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III na nangangahulugan ito na direktang kasangkot ang Koreano sa krimen.

“Sabi ng attorney nya (Mrs. Choi) kaya ho hindi dinivulge sa amin dahil involved nga kami sa paghingi ng pera so parang natatakot po sa amin,” ayon pa kay Dumlao.

