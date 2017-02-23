Bugok na netizen nagpakalat ng maling balita laban kay Alden By Alex Brosas Bandera

ONE Alden Ricards basher claimed on Twitter na balik na naman ang actor sa pagbo-bold. Balitang-balita kasi na gagawin na ulit nito ang remake ng “Cain At Abel” na pinagbidahan noon nina Phillip Salvador at Christopher de Leon. Hindi yata alam ng basher ang kuwento ng nasabing movie kaya nagmukha siyang tanga sa kanyang rant. Hindi bold movie ang “Cain At Abel.” It’s about the war between two brothers. Actually, acting piece ang role for Alden, if that is true na siya ang gaganap na kontrabida. “Ganda ang story ng Cain and Abel tapos indie film pa siya. Pwede manalo si Alden sa international film festival ng awards. Kotrabida role ni A sa movie.” “May Twitter ba si Ms. Annette? Kakalampagin ko yan. Ganda ng story ng Cain at Abel. Gusto ko makitang kontrabida ang role ni Alden.” ‘Yan ang say ng friend naming si Avie sa Twitter. Sa pagkakaalam namin, matagal nang balak i-remake ang “Cain At Abel” na pagbibidahan sana nina Alden at Aljur Abrenica.

