Quantcast

Sigaw ng bashers: Lovelife nina Chokoleit at Kiray promo raw ng ‘Beauty & The Beast’

By

12:20 am | Thursday, February 23rd, 2017

chokoleit at kiray
MAY lovelife na si Kiray Celis.
Post kung post ang hitad sa kanyang Instagram account ng photos at video nila ng mowdel daw na admirer.
The guy’s name is Kirst Viray. Rhyme na rhyme ang kanilang name, ha!
We saw some photos and video of Kirst. One was when they were shopping together. Another was when he was singing.
Long-haired ang guy at okay naman ang hitsura. Hindi na masama for Kiray. When it surfaced sa isang popular website, lait na naman ang inabot ni Kiray.
“Halata naman scripted lahat ng post nila. Kung dati pwede maniwala mga tao ngaun di na. Panahon pa ng Showbiz Lingo yan style na yan. Para bang Madam Auring at yung kulot nyang BF. Mahal at Jimboy,” said one basher.
“Una si Chokoleit ngayon naman si Kiray…part ba ng promo to sa nalalapit na movie ni Emma Watson na BEAUTY AND THE BEAST?!…yun na! Paaak!” said another basher.
This prompted one Kiray fan to react and said, “Nakakaloka ang kabitteran mo no, 12:48. Bakit hindi ba pwede? Worse pa talaga ang pinoy pagdating sa mga ganito? Kung sa ibang bansa hindi na issue masyado ang physical appearance. Pero pag taga ibang bansa manlait ng Pinoy napakabalat sibuyas. Pag sariling kapwa nilalait ok lang. Minsan mahihiya ka tlga pra sa mga kapwa mo pinoy e.”
Ang paniwala naman ng isang guy, “Everybody deserves some lovin’. Don’t judge Kiray, be happy for instead.”

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

    bandera-1
    bandera-1
    bandera-1

Advertisement