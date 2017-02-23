Sigaw ng bashers: Lovelife nina Chokoleit at Kiray promo raw ng ‘Beauty & The Beast’

MAY lovelife na si Kiray Celis.

Post kung post ang hitad sa kanyang Instagram account ng photos at video nila ng mowdel daw na admirer.

The guy’s name is Kirst Viray. Rhyme na rhyme ang kanilang name, ha!

We saw some photos and video of Kirst. One was when they were shopping together. Another was when he was singing.

Long-haired ang guy at okay naman ang hitsura. Hindi na masama for Kiray. When it surfaced sa isang popular website, lait na naman ang inabot ni Kiray.

“Halata naman scripted lahat ng post nila. Kung dati pwede maniwala mga tao ngaun di na. Panahon pa ng Showbiz Lingo yan style na yan. Para bang Madam Auring at yung kulot nyang BF. Mahal at Jimboy,” said one basher.

“Una si Chokoleit ngayon naman si Kiray…part ba ng promo to sa nalalapit na movie ni Emma Watson na BEAUTY AND THE BEAST?!…yun na! Paaak!” said another basher.

This prompted one Kiray fan to react and said, “Nakakaloka ang kabitteran mo no, 12:48. Bakit hindi ba pwede? Worse pa talaga ang pinoy pagdating sa mga ganito? Kung sa ibang bansa hindi na issue masyado ang physical appearance. Pero pag taga ibang bansa manlait ng Pinoy napakabalat sibuyas. Pag sariling kapwa nilalait ok lang. Minsan mahihiya ka tlga pra sa mga kapwa mo pinoy e.”

Ang paniwala naman ng isang guy, “Everybody deserves some lovin’. Don’t judge Kiray, be happy for instead.”