Retokadang female celebrity nagwala sa wellness canter, staff sinabunutan By Cristy Fermin Bandera

DAPAT daw pala ay pagiging action star ang naging linya ng isang female personality na nagpapaseksi at nagkokontrabida. Madali kasing uminit ang kanyang ulo at kapag natatalo siya ng kanyang emosyon ay action star ang kanyang dating. Sexy siya, kahit pa sabihing suki ng salamat po doktor ang female personality ay ang produkto pa rin ang mahalaga, maganda ang hubog ng kanyang katawan. Maingay ang kanyang pangalan, palagi siyang kontrobersiyal, lalo na ang isang pangyayari sa kanyang buhay nu’n na talagang pinagpistahan ng publiko. Kuwento ng aming source, “Du’n din nagpupunta si ____ (pangalan ng sexy personality) sa place na pinupuntahan ko para sa pag-aalaga ng katawan nating mga kababaihan. “Inirereklamo siya du’n, kasi nga, kapag hindi nasusunod ang gusto niyang mangyari, e, nagtataray na agad siya. At ang pinakamatindi, e, sinabunutan niya ang isang girl du’n dahil hindi nasunod ang gusto niya,” simulang chika ng aming source. Hindi nagpasabi ang sexy star na darating pala siya sa isang wellness center. May bakante siguro siyang panahon, kaya walang sabi-sabi siyang dumating, pero nu’ng nandu’n na siya ay puno pala ang lugar sa kostumer. “Ay, tinalakan niya ang mga girls du’n nu’ng sabihan siya ng receptionist na marami pang nakapila bago siya. Hindi naman kasi siya tumawag para sabihing magpupunta siya, kaya siyempre, kung sino ang nauna ang dapat gawin! “Hindi niya nagustuhan ‘yun, kaya nagkukuda na naman siya nang nagkukuda. Talak siya nang talak, hindi siya nahihiya sa mga nandu’n, parang natural na lang sa kanya ang pagtataray!” kuwento pa ng aming impormante. Naku, Bradly Guevarra at Tita Nene Ulanday, kilalang-kilala n’yo kung sino ang sexy personality na ito. Hulaan n’yo kung sino siya habang sumasayaw-sayaw kayo na ang tugtog ay kanyang-kanya lang.

