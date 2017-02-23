Maja halos magmakaawa sa madlang pipol By Ervin Santiago Bandera

HALOS magmakaawa na si Maja Salvador sa kanyang fans at social media followers para panoorin ang pelikula nila ni Paulo Avelino na “I’m Drunk I Love You”. Dismayado ang dalawang Kapamilya stars dahil sa pag-pull out diumano ng kanilang pelikula sa maraming sinehan kahit marami pa raw gustong manood nito. Nasa ikalawang linggo pa lang ito ngunit pinalitan na raw agad ng mga Hollywood movies. “Kung si popoy at basha may second chance. Bakit di niyo kami kayang bigyan ng second week sa sinehan? #SaveIDILY. “Pangit ba pelikula namin? Kapalit palit ba kami ng foreign films? Hindi naman diba? Then whyyyy?!?!?!!? PH cinema! Mahalin niyo naman yung pelikula naming #ImDrunkILoveYou! “Hindi na nga ako kayang mahalin ni Dio pati ba naman kayo! #SaveIDILY. #ImDrunkILoveYou on its Second Laban Week!!! #SaveIDILY!” ang mahabang post ni Maja sa kanyang Instagram account. Ayon kay Paulo, hindi nakakatuwa na ma-pullout agad ang kanilang pelikula lalo na sa mga sinehan na inakala niyang tagasuporta ng mga indie movie. Itinag pa niya sa kanyang mga tweets si Film Development Council of the Philippines head Liza Dino. “Mas malala pa pala yung nangyari sa mga pelikula at mga tao sa likod nito na nagbigay parangal sa BANSA natin. Anong nangyari? @lizadino,” sabi pa ni Paulo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.