Aiko: Kayo kaya pumunta sa katawan ko?!

DEDMA lang si Aiko Melendez sa mga netizens na walang ginawa kundi ang laitin at bastusin siya sa social media.

In fairness, malaki na ang ipinayat ngayon ng award-winning actress, pero parang kulang na kulang pa ito para sa kanyang mga basher na patuloy na nagsasabing ang taba-taba pa rin niya kaya wala siyang karapatang mag-post ng litrato sa Instagram na naka-two-piece bikini lang.

Kamakailan, nag-viral ang photo ni Aiko sa isang beach suot ang kanyang pink bikini na ipinost ng kanyang anak kay Jomari Yllana na si Andre. Ayon kay Aiko, wala na siyang pakialam sa mga bashers na alam niyang walang sasabihing maganda kahit pa anong gawin niya.

“I just woke up one day that I wanted to shock the people and I wanted to check myself on picture if I look good. Because for the longest time I was on the heavy side. So nu’ng nakakapa ko na, ‘Uy!

Nagkakabewang na ako.’ Tingnan ko nga, ayan ang resulta,” pahayag ng aktres sa panayam ng Tonight With Boy Abunda.

Sa kabila ng mga pang-ookray sa kanya sa social media, positive pa rin ang pananaw ni Aiko sa buhay, “Huwag nila akong i-follow. More than the bad comments, mas madami naman yung nakaappreciate nu’ng effort ko. Hindi biro magpapayat. Hindi talaga. Yung mga nagsasabi na ang dali, yung makapag bash lang sa IG, kayo kaya pumunta sa katawan ko? Ang hirap, di ba?”

Nang tanungin tungkol sa relasyon nila ngayon ni Jomari, “Sila ni Andre, kahit paano they talk. Kami naman ni Jom, kahit papaano hindi kami nag-uusap. Ganyan naman siya. May mga sapi siya, ayaw niya akong kausapin.”

May chikang selos na selos daw sa kanya ang bagong girlfriend ni Jomari, “Huwag niyo na akong pagselosan. I’ve heard about it but I don’t know if it’s true. If it’s true, this is the time that I’ll assure her, of all people, it’s not me. It shouldn’t be me.”