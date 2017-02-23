Robi nililigawan si Sandara?

HINDI pa rin diretsong sinagot ng Kapamilya TV host-actor na si Robi Domingo ang tungkol sa reported break-up nila ni Gretchen Ho. Pero sabi ng binata, hindi raw totoong broken hearted siya ngayon tulad ng mga nababalita. Sa katunayan, masaya raw siya sa buhay niya dahil sa mga taong nagbibigay sa kanya ng inspirasyon araw-araw. Kahapon sa morning show ng ABS-CBN na Magandang Buhay (nagbigay ng message sa kaibigang make-up artist na si RB Chanco), sinabi ni Robi na walang puwang ang kalungkutan sa puso niya ngayon. “Bakit magiging broken kung ngayon naman eh, punong-puno ng pagmamahal at happiness?” sey ni Robi. Humirit naman ang isa sa hosts ng programa na si Karla Estrada na parang hirap na hirap ang TV host na sagutin ang tanong. Tugon naman ni Robi: “Sobra, sobra po.” Samantala, nali-link naman ngayon si Robi sa Korean pop star na si Sandara Park. Totoo nga kayang nililigawan ngayon ni Robi si Dara? Sa panayam pa rin ng TWBA, sinabi ni Sandara na wala siyang idea kung pinopormahan siya ni Robi. Aniya, “Ay hindi ko alam. Basta friends kami.” “Tsaka marami naman ako friends dito sa Philippines. At ias na diyan si Robi. Yes, he’s very mabait na kaibigan.”

