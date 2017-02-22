Voice Kids (2) winner Elha Nympha pasok sa show ni Steve Harvey By DJan Magbanua

MAKAKASAMA ang the The Voice Kids Season 2 winner na si Elha Nympha sa isang talent contest na pinapalabas sa US. Sa isang sneak preview para sa second season ng Little Big Shots, isang talent contest na hinohost ni Steve Harvey at pino-produce ni Ellen DeGeneres, mapapanood si Elha na kumakanta ng kanyang signature na high notes. Sa Instagram account naman ni Elha ipinost niya ang poster kung saan makikitang nakatayo si Steve Harvey at nasapaligid ang mga susunod na kalahok para sa Little Big Shots at kasama nga rito si Elha. Mapapanood ngayon si Elha sa Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.

