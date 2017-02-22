Magsisinungaling sa Kongreso ipakukulong ng 6-8 taon By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Naghain ng panukala si Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque upang taasan ang parusa laban sa mga magsisinungaling sa pagdinig ng Senado at Kamara de Representantes.

Inihain ni Roque ang House bill 5112 upang makulong ng anim hanggang walong taon ang mga mapapatunayan umanong hindi nagsabi ng totoo sa pagdinig.

“Ngayon kasi halos walang kulong, probationable. Ang parusa lang sa false testimony in Congress is only six months and one day. At dahil dyan, probationable. Maski ma-convict la, walang kulong,” paliwanag ni Roque.

Sa pamamagitan ng pagtataas sa parusa, hindi na umano maaaring maging probation ito. “Siguradong pagka-ka kulong na.”

“Siguro naman mag-iingat na yung mga (SPO3 Arthur) Lascasñas na yan at mga (Health Sec. Paulyn) Ubial at kung sinu-sino pa na napakadali para sa kanila na magsinungaling kasi alam nila walang nilang walang kulong.”

Nadismaya si Roque sa pabago-bago umanong pahayag ni Ubial kaugnay ng pagdinig ng dengue vaccine. Si Lascasñas naman ay bumaliktad sa kanyang naunang sinabi at iniugnay si Pangulong Duterte sa Davao Death Squad na nasa likod umano ng pagpatay sa mga kriminal.

“Importante na maintindihan ng tao na kapag ikaw ay sumuway sa iyong panunumpa na sabihin ang pawing katotohanan lamang ay may parusang ipapataw sa’yo lalong-lalo na kung ito’y false testimony before Congress,” dagdag pa ni Roque. “Where legislative acts are based on untrustworthy statements of perjured testimonies, they undermine the very heart of good and accountable government.”

