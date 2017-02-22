Solon nag-sorry kaagad kay de Lima By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Ilang oras matapos bitiwan ang pahayag sa media, humingi ng paumanhin si Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque kay Sen. Leila de Lima.

Sa pahayag na inilabas ng kanyang tanggapan, inamin ni Roque na mali ang kanyang ginawang pahayag kaugnay ng pagpili ni de Lima kung saan nito nais na makulong sakaling ipaaresto ng korte kaugnay ng isinampang reklamo ng Department of Justice.

“I apologize to Senator de Lima for what I said; I was out of line. It was an ill attempt at humor that was inexcusable. I do maintain however that the powerful should not be allowed to choose where they will be detained. That violates the equal protection clause of the Constitution,” ani Roque.

Sa press conference ng House minority bloc, kinuwestyon ni Roque kung bakit sa Armed Forces nais ni de Lima na makulong.

“Bakit niya gusto ma-detain sa Armed Forces of the Philippines, dahil ba madaming lalaki dun?” ani Roque.

Ang punto na nais sabihin ng solon ay tigilan na ang special treatment sa mga ikinukulong at tratuhin ng patas ang bawat isa, mayaman man ito o hindi.

“Ang punto is, itama na natin ito no. Hindi na pwedeng mamili ang mga makapangyarihan kung saan sila ikukulong. Kung saan kinukulong ang ordinaryong tao doon din sila ikukulong,” dagdag pa ni Roque. “Kung hindi mo maibibigay ang kondisyon na napakaganda sa PNP custodial center sa lahat ng preso, don’t give it at all.”

Si Roque ay ipinaaalis ni Kabayan Rep. Ron Salo sa kanilang partylist dahil sa hindi umano magandang pagtatanong nito kaugnay ng love life ni de Lima sa pagdinig ng Kamara sa bentahan ng ipinagbabawal na gamot sa loob ng New Bilibid Prison.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.