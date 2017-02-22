Estudyante patay, 3 pa sugatan sa pagsabog sa paaralan sa Zamboanga

PATAY ang isang estudyante samantalang sugatan ang tatlong iba pa matapos sumabog ang isang granada sa loob ng campus ng Comprehensive National High School sa Barangay Poblacion, Lakewood, Zamboanga del Sur kahapon ng umaga.
Sinabi ni Chief Superintendent Billy Beltran, police chief ng Western Mindanao, na natagpuan ng apat na estudyante ang M79 grenade sa loob ng grounds ng campus.
“They played with it, but it dropped on the concrete floor and exploded,” sabi ni Beltran.
Pawang nasa grade 7 ang mga nasugatang estudyante. Namatay ang isa sa mga mag-aaral habang ginagamot sa Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center.
Idinagdag ni Beltran na nagsasagawa na ng clearing operation ang mga miyembro ng Explosives and Ordnance Division mula sa pulis at militar sa loob ng campus.
“We want to know how this explosive [got] into that school and what group may have left it,” sabi ni Beltran.
