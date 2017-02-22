Poll watchdog pinagbibitiw si Bautista matapos ang panloloob sa Comelec INQUIRER.net

NANAWAGAN ang poll watchdog na Kontra Daya para sa pagbibitiw ni Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chair Andres Bautista matapos ang ulat na pinasok ang opisina ng poll body sa Wao, Lanao del Sur.

Sinabi ng grupo na kailangan ng Comelec ng “reboot” matapos manakaw ang isang computer na naglalaman ng impormasyon ng mga botante noong isang buwan.

“We find this hard to believe, but at the same time not surprising given that the 2016 COMELEC data breach (or “Comeleak”) was initially reported by TrendMicro as early as April 6 but it was publicly confirmed by COMELEC only 15 days after,” sabi ng grupo sa isang pahayag.

Nauna nang inirekomenda ng National Privacy Commission (NPC) na kasuhan si Bautista matapos ang hacking sa website ng Comelec, kung saan naisapubliko ang mga personal na impormasyon ng 76 na milyong botante.

