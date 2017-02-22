P79.8M jackpot ng lotto 6/42 nasungkit sa Pangasinan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Isang mananaya sa Pangasinan ang nanalo ng P79.8 milyong jackpot prize ng Lotto 6/42 sa bola Martes ng gabi.

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang nanalo ay tumaya sa Alaminos.

Siya ang nag-iisang nakakuha sa winning number combination na 23-34-25-08-21-03.

Nagkakahalaga ng P26.3 milyon ang itinaya sa naturang bola. Sa bawat P1 itinataya sa lotto, 55 sentimos ang napupunta sa Prize Fund, 30 sentimos sa Charity Fund at ang nalalabi sa gastusan sa operasyon nito.

Noong Enero 5 pa walang nananalo ng jackpot prize sa 6/42 kaya lumaki na ito. Huli itong tinamaan noong Enero 3 kung saan isang mananaya ang tumama ng P13.8 milyon.

Samantala, nanalo naman ng tig-P18,820 ang 70 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P380 naman ang 2,736 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 40,681 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

