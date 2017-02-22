Roque ayaw makulong si de Lima sa lugar na maraming lalaki By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hindi pabor si Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque na makulong si Sen. Leila de Lima sa Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“Tama na yung practice na yung akusado namimili ng detention facility. Bakit niya gusto ma-detain sa Armed Forces of the Philippines, dahil ba madaming lalaki dun?” ani Roque sa press conference ng House minority bloc.

Ayon kay Roque maaari naman na ang pinili ni de Lima ay ang kulungan na ekslusibo sa mga babae.

“Ang punto is, itama na natin ito no. Hindi na pwedeng mamili ang mga makapangyarihan kung saan sila ikukulong. Kung saan kinukulong ang ordinaryong tao doon din sila ikukulong,” dagdag pa ni Roque.

Hindi rin umano tama ang hospital arrest at special detention dahil paglabag ito sa “equal protection clause”.

“Kung hindi mo maibibigay ang kondisyon na napakaganda sa PNP custodial center sa lahat ng preso, don’t give it at all,” saad ng solon. “That violates the rule that those… should be treated alike. No more special treatment please.”

Ayon naman kay House Minority leader at Quezon Rep. Danilo Suarez itinuturing niyang karma ang nangyayari ngayon kay de Lima.

Ang tinutukoy ni Suarez ay ang pagpigil ni de Lima kay dating Pangulong Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, ngayon ay kongresista ng Pampanga, na makapagpagamot sa ibang bansa kahit na walang utos ang korte.

Si de Lima ang justice secretary noon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.