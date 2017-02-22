Pinal na: Malacanang pinirmahan na ang P1K SSS pension hike Bandera

PORMAL nang naglabas ang Malacanang ng memorandum kaugnay ng implementasyon ng P1,000 dagdag sa pensyon ng mga retiradong miyembro ng Social Security (SSS) matapos naman mabigo ang gobyerno na ipatupad ito noong Enero. Sinabi ni SSS President Emmanuel Dooc na ipapatupad ang P1,000 karagdagang pensyon simula sa Marso. “Yes, Malacanang has already approved it today. It will beretroactive starting January 2017,” sabi ni Dooc. Idinagdag ni Dooc na matatanggap ang P1,000 karagdagang pensyon para sa buwan ng Enero sa Marso 3, 2017, samantantalang matatanggap sa Marso 10, 2017 ang karagdagang P1,000 na para sa Pebrero at sa Marso 17, 2017 naman ang para sa Marso karagdagang pensyon. “Starting April 2017, the additional P1000 increase shall be incorporated in the regular pension,” ayon pa kay Dooc.

