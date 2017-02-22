Barbie Forteza nag-display nang kaseksihan; ikinumpara kay Marian Rivera By DJan Magbanua Bandera

SEKSING- seksi ang dating ni Barbie Forteza nang magsuot ito ng two-piece swimsuit para sa seryeng pinagbibidahan niya na “Meant To Be” with her four leading men. Kumalat sa social media ang picture na ito na nagdidisplay nang kaseksihan ng dalaga at siyempre gulat na gulat ang mga fans. Maraming good comments ang nakuha ng dalagang aktres. Isang fan ang nagkumpara pa kay Barbie kay Marian Rivera. Anya si Barbie ang little version ng misis ni Dingdong. Hindi rin nagpahuli ang boys ng “Meant To Be” na sila Ivan Dorschner, Ken Chan, Jak Roberto at Addy Raj at nagpakita naman ng kanilang mga abs sa kuha nilang naka-topless kasama ang kanilang leading lady. Mga ka-meant to be, dahil dito tumaas lalo ang paghanga ko kay @barbaraforteza bilang aktres! Must watch #MTBBeachBodyReady“ Ang seksi na photo ay nakalagay sa Instagram account ni Jak Roberto na may caption na: Ang episode na ito ay mapapanood na mamayang gabi.

