Ogie Diaz tinalakan si Mocha Uson: ‘Sana MTRCB chairmanship hiningi mo’ By DJan Magbanua Bandera

NAG-react na rin ang ang komedyante/actor/talent manager na si Ogie Diaz sa balitang pagbibitiw ni Mocha Uson bilang miyembro ng MTRCB. Nagpost siya sa kanyang Facebook account kung saan pinagsabihan nya ang si Mocha kung bakit daw kailangan magreklamo muna siya sa taumbayan bago sa board. “Sana, MTRCB Chairmanship ang hiningi mo, teh, hindi pagiging board member. Para magawa mo yung gusto mo. Ikaw naman. Sa Monday pa pala ang meeting mo, nagsumbong ka na agad sa taumbayan. Sana, tinapos mo muna ang meeting, tapos, pag walang nangyari sa meeting mo sa MTRCB board eh saka ka mag-report sa taumbayan.” “Saka ikaw naman. Nalaman ko, hindi ka um-attend ng board meeting para i-explain sa newly appointed board members ang classification and review at yung sinasabi mong SPG, at pag andun ka naman, hindi ka naman daw vocal sa mga concerns mo, kaya ba’t sa taumbayan mo inilalatag ang hinaing mo, ba’t hindi sa board?” “Alam mo, Mocha. Mas masarap magsumbong kung may sapat kang dahilan at mga hawak na records o ebidensiya ng sinasabi mong malalaswang eksena para mabigyan mo ng chance ang publiko na husgahan ang mga eksena at kung dapat ka nilang ayunan sa ipinaglalaban mo. Saka ako honestly, naiintindihan ko ang marubdob mong pagnanasa ng pagbabago.” “Pero teh, aralin mo muna ang posisyong pinasok mo, hindi yung sumbong ka na lang nang sumbong sa taumbayan ng mga reklamo mo na akala mo, inaapi ka ng 29 board members.” “I-translate mo yang mga reklamo mo sa pagkilos kung gusto mo talaga ng tunay na pagbabago. Ganun dapat. Ayaw mo ng malalaswang eksena, di ba? Walang problema, teh. Kakampi mo ako diyan sa adhikain mo.” “So papayagan mo ba ang mga pagmumura o cursing sa teleserye basta wag lang malaswa ang mga inaarte ng mga karakter. Hihintayin ko ang paliwanag mo dito, teh, ha? At pag na-gets ko ang point mo, Mocha, promise, magbi-video ako para humingi ng sorry sa yo.” Yan ang mahabang post ng komedyante. Matatandaan, kinuwestyon ni Mocha via her FB page ang pagpapalabas ng rape scene sa isang episode ng Ipaglaban Mo at ang mahabang kissing scene sa The Better Half.

