Julia Barretto sinuwerte uli sa career matapos makipag-ayos sa ama By Ambet Nabus Bandera

AY, confirmed nang mahusay ding aktres si Julia Barretto. Sa Maalaala Mo Kaya last Saturday, aktres na aktres na nga si Julia at swak na swak ang husay nila ng kanyang ka-loveteam sa nasabing episode na si Joshua Garcia. Malalim ang hugot ni Julia at nakasabay siya sa galing nina Lilet at Allen Dizon at iba pa nilang mga kasama, pero mas kapansin-pansin siya sa kanyang mga solo moment. Sana nga ay ito na ang maging simula ng mas positibong pagbawi ni Julia sa kanyang karir dahil sayang ang kanyang kagandahan at talento kung hindi magagamit sa mga makabuluhang proyekto tulad ng ipinakita niya sa MMK. Napapanood din namin siya sa seryeng A Love To Last at aliw na aliw kami sa role niya bilang mabait na sister at daddy’s girl ni Ian Veneracion. Looking forward nga kami sa mga confrontation scene nila ni Iza Calzado na siyang gumaganap na mother niya sa soap.

And yes, bagay na bagay din sila ng Hashtag member na si Ronnie Alonte as loveteam. Feeling namin, tama ang sinasabi ng ilang netizens na muling sinuwerte sa career si Julia dahil sa pakikipag-ayos niya sa kanyang amang si Dennis Padilla. Ibe-bless ka talaga kapag minamahal at nirerespeto mo ang iyong magulang at mamalasin ka kapag suwail kang anak.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.