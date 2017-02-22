Matteo istriktong BF, nakabuntot kay Sarah hanggang sa nail spa

SIGURO naman ay matitigil na ang bashers nina Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo now that a pircture surfaced sa isang website where they were caught bonding while in a nail spa.

Sweet naman ang dalawa sa photo at halatang ini-enjoy nila ang kanilang moment together. Pero may nagsabing medyo strict na BF daw si Matteo kay Sarah.

“WWW, ang sweet bf ni Matteo. Pati sa nail spa sesh, sinamahan si Sarah,” said one fan.

Pero may nambasag and said, “Wala na talagang dating si SG noh. Nagmumukhang PA na lang ni Matt.”

“Kung ganyan kaganda ang PA ma iinlove nga yan ng gwapong amo tamo kasabay pa nga mag nail spa! Pang story sa romance book db? Aminin mo baks inggit ka! Wag ka na bitter mas magiging happy ka,” sagot naman ng fans nina Matteo at Sarah.

Sa isang guy who commented na natsismis na hiwalay na sila, ito naman ang sagot ng supporter ng couple, “Pag magkasama at lumalabas sasabihin walang mga trabaho at laos.

“Pag hindi naman nakikitang nag date, sasabihin cool off sila. Kahit ano pang sabihin ng mga tao, wala sila ng pakialam, basta masaya sila, period.”

Oo nga naman.