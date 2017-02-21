Duterte dedma sa ‘pasabog’ ni Lascañas Bandera

HINDI magsasalita si Pangulong Duterte kaugnay sa naging rebelasyon ni SPO3 Arturo Lascañas na ang presidente ang nasa likod ng Davao Death Squad (DDS). Ani Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, wala umanong kredibilidad si Lascanas kaya mas minabuti ni Duterte na huwag na itong sagutin.

“Based on how he has performed as a witness, he seems rather discredited as an… In 2016, he denied certain things and in 2017, he flip-flops. So that certainly puts everything that he says in a doubtful light. So we’ll leave it at that,” paliwanag ni Abella.

Tumanggi ring magkomento ang opisyal sa mga alegasyon ni Lascanas.

“We would not be responding to those allegations. If these things are really truly valid then it should be brought to the proper court,” aniya

