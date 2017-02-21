Mocha tinalakan ni Edgar Allan: Kung may mga reklamo ka, may tamang proseso diyan! ‘Mas maayos ang ginawa namin kesa sa pelikula mong Butas 2! By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAG-REACT si Edgar Allan Guzman sa starlet-cum-crusader kuno na si Mocha Uson. He was particularly PEEVED when Mocha called his Ipaglaban Mo episode basura. On his Instagram post, Edgar Allan wrote: “Mawalang galang na po MOCHA, kilala mo ako simula pa noong nagkatrabaho tayo sa TV5. “Hindi ko matanggap na sabihin mong BASURA ang pinaghirapan naming episode ng IPAGLABAN MO. “Kung mayroon kang reklamo ukol dito, dumaan tayo sa tamang proseso. “May due process sa mga reklamo sa MTRCB – at bilang Board Member, mas maganda kung pag-uusapan ito nang maayos, hindi yung nanlilibak at nagwawala ka na sa social media blog mo. “Mabuti pa ang MTRCB Chairman ninyo na may itinakdang pagpupulong tungkol dito bukas at hindi yung nag-iingay ka na agad.” “At sa huli’t huli, itataya ko ang munti kong pangalan sa industriyang ito na mas maayos naman ang episode namin sa IPAGLABAN MO kaysa sa mga pelikula mong BUTAS 2 (2012) at SEKSING MASAHISTA (2011).” Aray ko! Ayan ang napala mo, Mocha. Masyado kaNg maepal, masyado kang papansin. Ang akala mo yata you’re a gift to MTRCB. Buti nga sinupalpal ka ni EA para matigil ka sa ilusyon mong ikaw ay isa nang banal na tao ngayon. Malaswa ang eksena, eh, 1,000% na mas malaswa naman ang nagawa mo in the past. Ano yon, ‘di mo nakita ang mga kalaswaang pinaggagawa mo sa mga shows at pictorial mo pero kitang-kita mo ang sinasabi mong kalaswaan sa TV.

