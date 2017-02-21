De Lima sa Gabinete: Du30 ideklarang ‘unfit’ INQUIRER.net

NANAWAGAN si Sen. Leila de Lima sa mga miyembro ng Gabinete na ideklarang “unfit” bilang lider ng bansa si Pangulong Duterte, na inilarawan niya bilang “numero unong kriminal ng Pilipinas, kung hindi man sa buong mundo.” Sa press conference, nanawagan din si de Lima sa publiko na magsalita laban sa mga kuwestiyonableng mga polisiya ng administrasyon.

“To the members of the cabinet, you can save our country from a criminal President through declaring that because of his criminal mind, he has no capacity to perform the duties of a President,” sabi niya.

Tinawag pa ni de Lima si Duterte na “murderer and sociopathic serial killer,” bunsod ng pahayag ni SPO3 Arturo Lascañas noong Lunes na ang Pangulo ang nasa likod ng Davao Death Squad (DDS).

“With Lascañas’ revelations, there is no more doubt that our President is a murderer and a sociopathic killer,” dagdag niya.

Kinuwestiyon din ng senadora ang kalusugang pisikal at pangkaisipan ni Duterte.

“Why don’t they disclose the state of his physical health? That goes into the mental health of the President,” aniya pa.

