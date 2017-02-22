Joseph, Sofia, Albie mananakot sa ‘Pwera Usog’ ng Regal By Jun Nardo Bandera

TAMPOK sa horror movie ng Regal Entertainment na “Pwera Usog” ang next important stars sa mundo ng showbiz na hindi lang ganda at kaguwapuhan ang taglay kungdi maging ang husay nila sa pag-arte. Bida sa Jason Paul Laxamana movie sina Sofia Andres, Devon Seron, Joseph Marco, Albie Casino, Kiko Estrada at ang bagong Regal baby na si Cherise Castro. Madaling magpaiyak at magpatawa pero mahirap ang manakot sa big screen. Pero naitawid ng millennial stars ng “Pwera Usog” ang gustong ipakita ng movie sa manonood. Maging sa writer-director na si Jason Paul, aminadong very challenging ang magdirek ng horror movie. Kailangang precise ang direction at magaling ang cast nang sa gayon eh, hindi ito maikumpara sa mga nagkalat na videos at TV shows na nananakot sa internet. Pero ayon sa director, “It’s fun barkada horror movie. I am very glad na bida rito an gating next important millennial stars!” Sa trailer pa lang ay talagang curious na ang mga tao kung paano ang magiging atake ng direktor para mas maging nakakatakot ang mga eksena sa pelikula at kung paano ito magiging iba sa mga nakaraang horror movies ng Regal Films.

