Alfred Vargas dismayado sa hearing ng ‘Tanay tragedy’ By Jun Nardo Bandera

DISMAYADO si Congressman Alfred Vargas nang hindi sinipot ng mga taong sangkot sa naganap na trahedya sa Tanay, Rizal nu’ng Lunes sa ipinatawag na hearing sa Kongreso kahapon. Dumating sa hearing ang kaanak ng mga biktimang namatay at nasaktan sa aksidente. Dahil sa latest na trahedya, gumagawa na ng hakbang ang kongresista upang ma-amend ang ilang provisons ng batas na may kinalaman sa mga field trip ng estudyante. As of now, sinuspinde ng CHED ang lahat ng field trips na nais isagawa ng mga eskuwelahan. Umabot sa 14 katao ang nasawi at marami pa ang nasugatan nang bumangga ang isang tourist bus sa poste sa Tanay, Rizal kung saan nakasakay nga ang mga estudyante na patungo sana sa isang camping site as Tanay.

