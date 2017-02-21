Lascanas minulto kaya nagsabi ng totoo

Nagsabi umano ng totoo ang self-confessed na miyembro ng Davao Death Squad na si SPO3 Arthur Lascañas matapos itong pagpakitaan ng multo ng bata na ipinapatay sa kanya.

Ayon kay Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano kung hindi papaniwalaan si Lascañas dahil sa pagbaliktad nito sa kanyang sinasabi, hindi na rin natin maaaring paniwalaan si Pangulong Duterte.

“If flip-flopping is the basis, then we can’t believe President Duterte because he always does that,” ani Alejano.

Sinabi ni Alejano na maaaring natatakot si Lascañas kaya hindi siya nagsabi ng totoo ng humarap sa pagdinig ng Senado noong Oktubre.

“At that time walang siya makapitan. Meron siyang parang divine encounter sa kanyang sarili when he had an operation sa kanyang kidney that he promised to reveal or make a public confession before God. Pero wala siya kaparaanan para ito gawin,” dagdag pa ng solon.

Sa kuwentong nalaman ni Alejano, bumili ng mga bibliya si Lascañas at ipinamigay ito at doon niya nakilala ang isang religious organization na tumulong sa kanya upang makapag-public confession. Inirekomenda umano na idaan ito kay Sen. Antonio Trillanes.

“He went through an operation, during his recovery sa isang room, doon nagkaroon ng encounter na parang may nakita siyang demonyo, whether it was a dream or not. Then there was a bright light coming from everywhere and then nakita niya yung bata. The bright light erased the darkness that symbolized a demon. Yung bata na nakita niya, yun yung batang pinatay nila na kasama nung suspect ng kidnap activity,” ani Alejano.

Punto pa ni Alejano maaaring nanahimik na lamang si Lascañas dahil retirado na siya pero lumabas umano ito upang isapubliko ang kanyang nalalaman laban sa pinakamakapangyarihang tao sa bansa.

“This is disadvantageous to Lascañas. First of all he’s already retired. He should enjoy his retirement. Second he’s going against the very powerful man in the Philippines. Why would he do this? He knows President Duterte’s character na hindi siya papalampasin.”

Para kay Alejano, maituturing na ‘dying statement’ ang ginawa ni Lascañas na mayroong sakit, at ang mga dati niyang kasama ay pinatay na.