4 pulis patay, 3 kritikal sa engkuwentro By John Roson Bandera

Apat na pulis ang nasawi at tatlo pa, kabilang ang isang opisyal, ang malubhang nasugatan sa engkuwentrong naganap sa Lubuagan, Kalinga, Martes ng umaga. Naganap ang engkuwentro dakong alas-7:30, habang dadakpin ng mga pulis ang isang Willy Sagasag, ayon sa inisyal na ulat ng Cordillera regional police. Nagkabarilan nang sisilbihan ng arrest warrant ng mga elemento ng Kalinga provincial police, Provincial Public Safety Company, at Regional Public Safety Battalion si Sagasag, na isang most wanted person, ayon sa ulat. Nasawi sina PO3 Cruzaldo Lawagan, PO2 Juvenal Aguinaldo, at PO1 Vincent Tay-od. Kritikal naman ang lagay nina Senior Insp. Eduard Liclic, PO1 Ferdinand Asuncion, at PO1 Ferdie Diwag, ayon pa sa regional police. Patuloy pa ang manhunt operation laban kay Sagasag habang isinusulat ang istoryang ito. Nakipag-ugnayan na rin ang pulisya sa Air Force, Army, at AFP Northern Luzon Command para sa operasyon sa pinangyarihan ng engkuwentro.

