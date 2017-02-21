Alden balik-EB na matapos magkasakit; sakit nalipat kay Enrique By DJan Magbanua Bandera

BALIK Eat Bulaga na ang Pambansang Bae, Alden Richards matapos ang ilang araw na pamamahinga dahil nga sa nagkasakit ito. All smiles na si Alden, at mukhang maayos na ang pakiramdam niya at nakasama na siya nila Vic Sotto sa Juan For All sa studio. Siyempre binati siya ng ka-loveteam na si Maine Mendoza na masayang-masaya sa pagbabalik ng partner sa EB. Matatandaang nagkasakit si Alden noong pagkatapos ng presscon para sa teleserye nila ni Maine na “Destined To Be Yours.” Tingin ng ibang fans ay overworked ang Pambansang Bae kaya nagkasakit na ito. And speaking of pagkakasakit, hindi na rin nagpahuli at tinamaan na rin ng karamdaman ang on and off-screen “partner” ni Liza Soberano na si Enrique Gil. Kaya nga bonggang-bonggang inulan nang pag-alala si Enrique ng kanyang mga well-wishers mula sa kanyang Twitter at Instagram accounts. Nagtrend na nga ang #GetWellSoonEnriqueGil mula sa mga nagwoworry na fans. Uso ngayon ang sakit kaya siguro mabuting pakiramdaman ang katawan at magpahinga kung kinakailangan, kaya #GetWellSoonEnriqueGil.

