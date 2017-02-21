Quantcast

‘Pagpatay ng mga basher kay Jinkee may 2 version sa FB; konektado raw kay Pacman

12:30 am | Tuesday, February 21st, 2017

MANNY AT JINKEE PACQUIAO

DALAWANG version ang nabasa namin sa Facebook na dahilan ng pagkamatay daw ni Jinkee Pacquiao.
Ang una, sinasabing namatay ito matapos ang robbery attack. Nakunan pa raw ito ng puro dollars mula sa kanyang mamahaling bag.
Ang pangalawa ay sinabing namatay si Jinkee dahil sa atake sa puso. Nagkaroon daw ng  heart attack  si Jinkee sa kanilang bahay.
Well, lahat ng ito ay hoax news lang dahil buhay na buhay si Jinkee.
“PROOF OF LIFE! ‘I know the Lord is always with me. I will not be shaken, for he is right beside me.’ Psalm 16:8,” ang caption ni Jinkee sa Instagram photo niya na kuha sa kanilang mansion.
Teka, hindi kaya pakawala ito ng mga taong galit na galit kay Manny Pacquiao dahil sa latest controversy nito about cross-dressing? Marami sa gay community ang nag-react sa rants ni Manny against people who are cross-dressing.
Baka ito ang ganti nila kay Manny dahil sa issue.

