Lagot: Kilalang aktres wanted sa mga fashion designer By Cristy Fermin Bandera

INGAT na pala, kundi man talagang umiiwas na, ang mga designers sa pagpapahiram ng kahit anong kasuotan sa isang magandang babaeng personalidad. Maliit lang ang mundo ng mga designers, nagkikita-kita silang madalas, kaya sa kanilang pagsasama-sama ay nagkakabalitaan sila kung sinu-sinong personalidad ang dapat nilang iwasan. May mga kilalang personalidad kasi na hindi na bumibili ng gown, nanghihiram na lang sila, para makatipid dahil isang suot lang naman nila ‘yun. “Kaso, may mga artistang malilimutin. Magaling silang manghiram, pero makakalimutin silang magsoli. ‘Yun naman ang nakakaloka sa kanila! Libre na nga, ni hindi na nga nila ina-acknowledge ang name ng designer, makakalimutan pang isoli ang hiniram nila? “Tulad na lang ni ____ (pangalan ng isang hindi na kabataang aktres na maganda pa rin), nakakaloka ang babaeng ‘yun! Taon na ang binibilang ng hindi niya pagsosoli ng gown na hiniram niya sa isang designer! “Napakabait niya habang nanghihiram, todo-paawa pa siya dahil sasabit daw siya sa isang mahalagang okasyon, kaya pinahiram naman siya ng designer. “Hindi pa sila magka-close, nakuha lang niya ang number ng designer sa isang friend niyang actress, pero nakadirekta na agad siya. Pinahiram naman siya ng designer, pinapili pa nga siya kung alin ang pinakagusto niya, mahal ang fabric ng napili niyang hiramin. “Tapos na ang pinaggamitan niya ng gown, months na ang lumilipas, pero wala yatang kaplanu-plano ang girl na isoli ‘yun, kaya pinatawagan na siya ng designer sa secretary niya. “Napudpod na ang mga daliri ng secretary sa katatawag sa girl, pero wala pa rin, palaging natutulog daw o kaya, e, nakaalis na siya for work! “Ano ito, lokohan? Napakatagal nang nangyari ‘yun, pero walang pakialam ang girl, talagang pinanindigan na niya ang hindi pagsosoli sa gown na hiniram niya. “Kilalang-kilala n’yo siya, Bradly Guevarra at Tita Nene Ulanday, paborito ng mga tomador ang kapangalan niyang inuming nakalalasing. “Masarap ‘yun, para sa kanila lalo na kapag pinipigaan ng calamansi,” nakairap na pagtatapos ng aming source.

