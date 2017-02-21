Ika-2 estafa case ni Phillip ibinasura ng korte

MASAYANG-MASAYA ang veteran actor na si Phillip Salvador matapos ibasura ng korte ang ikalawang kasong estafa na isinampa ng dati niyang partner na si Cristina Decena.

Sa resolusyon na ibinaba ni Judge Ma. Concepcion Billones ng Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 62 kahapon ng umaga, nabatid na hindi sapat ang mga isinumiteng ebidensiya ng kampo ni Decena laban sa action star.

Sa inilabas na desisyon ng korte, sinabing, “WHEREFORE, for the failure of the prosecution to prove accused’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt, PHILLIP R. SALVADOR is hereby ACQUITTED of the crime charged.”

Sa ulat ng News5, halos 10 taon daw tumakbo ang kaso nina Phillip at Cristina. Ito’y nag-ugat sa reklamo ng dating partner ng aktor tungkol sa condominium unit na tinitirhan daw nito at ng asawang si Emma Ledesma, sa may Pinnacle St., Mandaluyong City.

Ito rin daw ang tinirhan noon ng aktor at ng dati nitong girlfriend na si Kris Aquino.

Hindi na nagbigay ng mahabang panayam ang dating action star tungkol sa resulta ng kaso, basta ang nasabi lang ni Kuya Ipe ay, “God is good. Mag-move on na tayong lahat.”

Sa panayam naman sa legal counsel ni Cristina na si Atty. Ric Rivera, sinabi nitong, “Last week, that was the time na nag-usap sila and that was relayed to the lawyers.

“And, we as lawyers, nag-usap kami na pag-uusapan na lang namin kung paano gagawin ang modus o mode kung paano tatapusin ang kaso in a manner na that is acceptable to Ipe and Cristina.”