Senado wala pang posisyon kaugnay ng nakatakdang pag-aresto kay de Lima

NAGSAGAWA ng caucus ang mga senador bagamat nabigong maglabas ng opisyal na posisyon kaugnay ng nakatakdang pag-aresto kay Sen. Leila de Lima hinggil sa pagkakasangkot sa iligal na droga.
“Let’s not be too excited about that warrant of arrest. Actually, anything can happen so the Senate would reserve its comments on the Leila de Lima issue until something more concrete happens,” sabi ni Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.
Idinagdag ni Pimentel na tinalakay sa caucus ang posibleng pag-aresto kay de Lima bagamat ang sentimiyento ay irespeto ang pagiging hiwalay ng hudikatura at hindi dapat pangunahan ang magiging aksyon ng korte.
“We should not even predict or anticipate and publicly state what the court should do,” sabi ni Pimentel.
Iginiit naman ni Pimentel na hindi dapat isagawa ang pag-aresto kapag may sesyon ang Senado.
“But definitely with proper coordination with the OSAA (Office of Sergeant At Arms), it can be done immediately outside the Senate premises. Wala pong problema,” ayon pa kay Pimentel.
