Kamara mag-iimbestiga sa bus accident sa Tanay

Nais ni House committee on Metro Manila Development chairman Winston Castelo na magpatupad ang Department of Education ng moratorium sa school field trip matapos ang aksidente kahapon sa Tanay, Rizal na ikinasawi ng 14 na estudyante.

Kahapon ay tumayo rin sa plenaryo ng Kamara de Representantes si Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas, na ang distrito ay nakakasakop sa Bestlink College of the Philippines.

Ayon kay Castelo dapat ding kumilos kaagad ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board upang tiyakin ang road worthiness ng mga tour bus.

“I am urging CHED and DepEd to closely look into this matter and hold them responsible for regulating these so-called excursions/study trips in the guise of Lakbay Aral and determining whether they are actually relevant to their learning,” ani Castelo.

Sa kanyang privilege speech, sinabi naman ni Vargas na marami siyang katanungan gaya ng kawalan ng kasamang guro sa biyahe ng mga estudyante gayong ito ay sinasabing school requirement.

“I too have questions, Mr. Speaker. Many of the victims were my constituents, as their school is in my district. And I vow to get answers and make sure that the peoples responsible for this will be held accountable to it,” ani Vargas.

Sinabi ni Vargas na paulit-ulit na ang ganitong mga pangyayari at panahon na umano upang silipin ang track record ng mga bus companies na madalas maaksidente at tignan kung dapat pang hayaan na magtuloy ang kanilang operasyon.

“We need to guarantee that after today, the malfunctioning brakes are no longer given as reasons that triggered the death of passengers,” dagdag pa ni Vargas.