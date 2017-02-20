Kiray Celis may love life na; model and BF?

Kinikilig ang lahat ngayon sa love life ni Kiray Celis.
Guwapong modelo kasi ang nabingwit ng komedyana at mukhang bet na bet ng mga fans ang kulitan nila sa social media.
Kirst Viray ang name ng guy na nagpost ng photo nila ni Kiray after nga raw ng ‘Valentines date’ nilang dalawa.
“My date last night. @kiraycelis yung slippers natin ha asahan ko.” yan ang caption ng binata sa photo nila ni Kiray.
Although walang direktang nakalagay kung anong status nilang dalawa, but reading between the lines, may something!
Just read their comments at each other’s Instagram account and you will know.
Ano kayang sey ni Kiray na tila inggit na inggit ang maraming babae sa kanya at sinasabing ‘Pack up na bes! May nanalo na!”
