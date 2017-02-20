Mga kaso ng droga vs de Lima nai-raffle na sa 3 branch ng Muntinlupa RTC INQUIRER.net

NAI-RAFFLE na sa tatlong branch ng Muntinlupa Regional Trial ang mga kaso na may kaugnayan sa droga laban kay Sen. Leila de Lima. Nabunot ang branch 204, 205 at 206 ng Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court sa isinagawang raffle ng kaso laban kay de Lima.

Noong Biyernes, sinampahan si de Lima ng tatlong kaso ng paglabag sa Dangerous Drugs Act. “Before issuing the warrant of arrest, the Judge needs to determine probable cause,” sabi ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

Idinagdag ni Aguirre na hihilingin nila ang korte na maglabas ng hold departure order kapag naglabas na ang korte ng warrant of arrest.

