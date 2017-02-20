Andanar inakusahan ang media ng pagtanggap ng $1K kapalit ng pagdiin kay DU30 sa DDS; media umalma Bandera

INAKUSAHAN ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar ang mga miyembro ng media na nakatalaga sa Senado na tumanggap umano ng $1,000 kapalit ng pagko-cover ng press conference kaugnay ng paglutang ng isang pulis mula sa Davao City, na nag-akusa kay Pangulong Duterte na siyang nasa likod ng Davao Death Squad (DDS). “At meron din po tayong mga natanggap na reports na as much as 1,000 dollars ang ipinamigay sa presscon na ito. Hindi ko na lang po papangalanan ang aking source pero meron daw pinagbibigyan ng ganitong kalaking halaga para ang ma-cover ito,” sabi ni Andanar.

Sa isang press conference sa Senado, iprinisinta ng Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) si SPO3 Arthur Lascañas, na nagsabi na personal silang inatasan ni Duterte na patayin ang mga kriminal. Kinumpirma rin niya ang pagkakaroon ng DDS.

“Pinagbibigyan daw ang mga reporter dun sa kung saan nangyari. May mga nag-offer daw, di ko lang alam kung tinanggap. Pero meron nagsumbong sa kin,” dagdag ni Andanar sa isang panayam.

Umalma naman ang mga mamamahayag sa Senado sa alegasyon ni Andanar matapos namang maglabas ng petisyon laban sa kanya.

Sa isang petisyon, hinamon ng mga mamamahayag si Andanar na patunayan ang akusasyon.

“We would like to ask the Secretary to prove his allegations as such statements placed our credibility and our respective media entities under a cloud of doubt,” ayon sa petisyon na inilabas ng mga miyembro ng media sa Senado.

“Otherwise, we demand a public apology from Secretary Andanar for spreading fake news, truly unbecoming of someone, who, just a few months ago, came frome the media industry,” ayon pa sa pahayag ng mga mamamahayag.

