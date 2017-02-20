3 barko grounded matapos ang banggaan sa Cebu

CEBU CITY—INATASAN ng Maritime Industry Authority sa Central Visayas (Marina-7) ang tatlong barko na hindi maaaring makabiyahe matapos ang nangyaring banggaan na nagresulta sa pagkasugat ng 59 pasahero noong Sabado.

Kabilang sa mga grounded ay ang MV St. Braquiel, ng 2Go Shipping, SMC Barge No. 8, ng San Miguel Corp. at isang tugboat ng Matatag of Philmarine Service Corp. (PSC).

“They would not be issued safety certificates until they were cleared, sabi ng Jose Cabatingan, tagapasalita ng Marina-7.

Idinagdag ni Cabatingan na isinailalim din sa suspensiyon ang mga skipper ng mga barko. Kabilang rito sina Edgardo Binolinao, ng PSC Matatag at Reniero Maurin of St. Braquiel.

Papunta ang MV St. Braquiel, na may 90 pasahero sa Pier 4 sa Cebu City mula sa Ormoc City, Leyte pasado alas-10 ng gabi noong Sasbdo nang bumangga ito sa SMC Barge No. 8, na hinihila ng tugboat Matatag sa Mactan Channel na naghihiwalay sa Cebu mula Mactan Island.

May karga noon ang barge ng mga case ng beer at dadalhin sana sa Cebu City mula sa bayan ng Estancia, Iloilo.

Sugatan ang 58 pasahero, kung saan 23 rito ang dinala sa mga ospital para magamot.

Sinabi ni Dionlett Ampil, commander ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu Station, na nakatanggap sila ng suspension order laban sa tatlong barko noong Linggo ng gabi.

“They are not allowed to operate unless the investigation is done,” sabi ni Ampil.