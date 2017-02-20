Lakwatsero at absenero sa gobyerno lagot kayo By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nagbabala ang Civil Service Commission na parurusahan ang mga tatamad-tamad at lakwatserong kawani ng gobyerno.

Sa inilabas na Memorandum Circular 1 series of 2017, sinabi ng CSC na hindi pinapayagan ang madalas na pag-absent at paglalakwatsa sa oras ng trabaho.

“These acts are detrimental to public service thus we are reminding all government workers of all departments and agencies to render eight hours of work from Monday to Friday, or not less than 40 hours a week,” ani CSC chair Alicia dela Rosa-Bala.

Ang mga naka-assign umano sa labas ng kanilang tanggapan ay kailangang sumagot ng form na magsisilbi na kanilang daily time record.

Ayon sa CSC ang mga head ng ahensya at iba pang presidential appointee ay hindi kailangang mag-bundt clock pero kailangang irekord ang kanilang attendance at absent.

Ipinaalala rin ng CSC na ang pamemeke o iregularidad sa attendance rekord ay may kaakibat na parusang administratibo at kriminal.

Sinabi ng CSC na ang paggagala o loafing sa oras ng trabaho ay isang mabigat na kasalanan at may kaakibat na parusa na anim na buwan hanggang isang taong suspensyon. Kung uulitin ay maaaring masibak sa trabaho ang empleyado.

“It is the duty of agency heads to ensure that all officers and employees under them will strictly observe the prescribed office hours,” ani Bala.

