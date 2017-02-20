P183M jackpot sa Ultra Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P183 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola mamayang gabi (Martes).

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumama sa P177.2 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto sa bola noong Linggo.

Walang tumaya sa lumabas na winning number combination na 09 03 40 53 27 20.

Umabot sa P28 milyon ang itinaya sa naturang bola. Sa bawat P1 itinataya sa lotto, 55 sentimos ang napupunta sa Prize Fund, 30 sentimos sa Charity Fund at ang nalalabi sa operasyon ng Lotto.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P175.080 ang walong mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P1,470 ang tinamaan ng 762 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 18,541 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Linggo.

