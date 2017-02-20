Magnitude 4.6 lindol sa Sultan Kudarat By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 4.6 ang Sultan Kudarat kamakalawa ng gabi.

Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang lindol alas-11:31 ng gabi.

Ang sentro nito ay 58 kilometro sa kanluran ng Palimbang. May lalim itong 548 kilometro kaya hindi naramdaman sa ibabaw ng lupa.

Ang pagyanig ay sanhi umano ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar. Walang inaasahang aftershock ang lindol na ito.

