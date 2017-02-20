Palasyo tinawag na ‘demolition job’ ang muling pag-uugnay kay DU30 sa DDS

TINAWAG na Palasyo na bahagi ng patuloy na “demolition job” ang paglutang ng isang pulis mula sa Davao City kung saan itinuro niya si Pangulong Duterte na nasa likod ng umano’y Davao Death Squad (DDS).

“The demolition job against President Duterte continues,” sabi ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

Ito’y matapos ang pagharap sa media ni SPO3 Arthur Lascanas kung saan sinabi niya na direktang ipinapapatay ni Duterte ang mga kriminal sa Davao City.

“The press conference of self-confessed hitman SPO3 Arthur Lascanas is part of a protracted political drama aimed to destroy the President and to topple his administration,” ayon pa kay Andanar.

Batay sa pahayag ni Lascanans, binabayaran umano ang mga miyembro ng DDS mula P20,000 hanggang P100,000.

“Our people are aware that this character assassination is nothing but vicious politics orchestrated by sectors affected by the reforms initiated by the Duterte administration,” ayon pa kay Andanar.

Idinagdag ni Andanar na nilinis na ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Office of the Ombudsman, Senate Committee on Justice ang pangalan ni Duterte sa isyu ng extrajudicial killing at DDS.

“Bringing change is not an easy task. The Duterte administration has disturbed/disrupted the establishment. However, we remain undistracted in delivering goods and services to serve the people, not just the interest of the few,” giit ni Andanar.