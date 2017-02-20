Bus sumalpok sa puno: Mahigit 10 patay By John Roson Bandera

Mahigit sampu katao, na pawang mga estudyante, ang nasawi habang ilan pa ang nasugatan nang sumalpok ang sinakyan nilang tourist bus sa isang puno sa Tanay, Rizal, kaninang umaga. Anim na lalaki at apat na babae ang nasawi, sabi ni Calabarzon regional police spokesperson Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, gamit bilang basehan ang inisyal na ulat na nakarating sa kanyang tanggapan. Naaksidente ang bus (TXS-325) na ginamit ng mga estudyante ng Best Link College of the Philippines sa Magnetic hill, Brgy. Sampaloc, dakong alas-9:30. Sakay ng ang tinatayang 54 estudyante at kanilang instructor nang sumalpok sa puno ang bus, matapos diumanong mawalan ng preno, ani Gaoiran. Nagtulungan ang Tanay Police, mga kawani ng local government unit, at Army 2nd Infantry Division para sagipin ang mga sakay ng bus at dalhin ang mga ito sa pagamutan, aniya. Inaalam pa ang sanhi insidente at ang bilang ng mga sugatan.

