Admin di raw protektor ni Napoles

ITINANGGI ng Palasyo na pinuprotektahan ng gob-yerno ang tinaguriang reyna ng pork barrel scam na si Janet Lim-Napoles matapos namang isulong ni Solicitor General Jose Calida ang pagbabasura sa kaso nito na illegal detention.

Sa panayam sa go-verntment-run station na Radyo ng Bayan, mariing pinasinungalingan ni Ca-lida na may nabuo nang kasunduan ang pamahalaan at si Napoles.

“I doubt that,” sabi niya.

Ipinagtanggol ni Abella si Solicitor General Jose Calida matapos namang hilingin sa Court of Appeals (CA) na baliktarin ang naunang desisyon ng korte kung saan napatunayang guilty si Napoles sa kasong illegal detention na isinampa ng kanyang pinsan at star witness na si Benhur Luy.

“But definitely the SolGen viewed these matters and that’s what he deci-ded on,” giit ni Abella.

Nahaharap si Napoles sa ilang counts ng plunder matapos umanong ibulsa ang pork barrel ng ilang mambabatas gamit ang kanyang mga pekeng nongovernment organization.

