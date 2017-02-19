Batas susundin sa pagdakip kay de5 Bandera

IGINIIT ng Malacañang na dapat sundin ang proseso ng batas sa harap ng inaasahang pagla-labas ng warrant of arrest kay Sen. Leila de Lima.

“Well, let’s just follow due process,” ani Pre-sidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Noong Biyernes ay sinampahan si de Lima ng mga kasong may kaugnayan sa umano’y pagkakasangkot niya sa iligal na droga sa loob ng New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Nauna nang sinabi ni de Lima na nakahanda na siya sa inaasahang pag-aresto sa kanya.

