Tumbok Karera Tips, February 20, 2017 (@San Lazaro Park) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (7) Premiere Danseur; TUMBOK – (8) Stand In Awe; LONGSHOT – (6) Alki

Race 2 : PATOK – (6) Diva’s Champion/Amiga; TUMBOK – (4) Top Secret; LONGSHOT – (1) Pronto

Race 3 : PATOK – (8) Artikulo Uno; TUMBOK – (10) One Eyed Jane; LONGSHOT – (1) Letskissnsaygoodbye/Radian Talisman

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Since When/Silhoutte; TUMBOK – (8) Dream Of Mine; LONGSHOT – (7) Pradera Verde

Race 5 : PATOK – (6) Noh Yana; TUMBOK – (3) Creative; LONGSHOT – (2) Daang Bakal

Race 6 : PATOK – (1) Congregation; TUMBOK – (3) Mr. Tatler; LONGSHOT – (5) Tisay

Race 7 : PATOK – (2) Miko Na Nga; TUMBOK – (10) Amulet; LONGSHOT – (4) Yes Kitty

Race 8 : PATOK – (2) Mount Pulag; TUMBOK -(7) Foolish Princess; LONGSHOT – (1) Low Key

