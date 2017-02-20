Angelica, John Lloyd nagkabalikan na pero bawal pang umamin

NAKITANG magkasama muli sina John Lloyd Cruz and Angelica Panganiban.

We saw them together sa 25th anniversary ng Star Magic at sila, kasama sina Jodi Sta. Maria, Jericho Rosales, Bea Alonzo at Piolo Pascual ang finale ng nasabing event which showcased about 100 talents of Star Magic.

In one Facebook fan page account, it said, “On the Instagram account of Simon Tantoco, he shared a photo which shows Cruz and Panganiban together and wrote, “Family support para sa #WSK. #Cute #benchxartfairph2017 #artfairphilippines2017.”

Sa nakita naming photos ay mukhang okay naman sina Angelica and John Lloyd. Maging noong Star Magic event ay nagkukulitan sila and they looked comfortable with each other.

Ngayon, kung nagkabalikan na sila, eh, sila na lang ang tanungin ninyo. Posibleng it’s true na they are together again pero baka bawal pang umamin.