Angel tinawag na ‘panget’ sa maikling buhok: OK lang, walang problema! 

“OK lang no prob.”

That was Angel Locsin’s reply to a fan who was napapangitan sa kanyang short hair.

One @stephlisal commented, “@therealangellocsin ur my idol but sorry to say nagkagnyan hair mo.

Sorry pls don’t take this as an offense but I don’t like it ang panget eh #justsatying so if I were u naku dpat tlaga idemanda un responsible sa nangyari sa hair mo, wag mo pairalin ang kabaitan mo.

“They should face the consequence! They ruined you, your hair, ay basta kainis yang salon nay an. Their job is to beautify people andnot make people ugly. So paano na ang darna? Mag wig kn lang ganoon?”

Agad namang ipinagtanggol si Angel ng friend niyang si Bubbles Paraiso who said, “excuse me but she’s beautiful inside and out, long hair or short. Her inner beauty radiates to her face. Kung maka- just saying naman.”

Actually, ganito rin ang feeling ng mga netizens.

“Seryoso?! Ang ganda kaya! Iilan lang ang binabagayan ng ganyang gupit. And para sa nagsasabing di bagay… Weeeh sorry nalang… Wala xa magagawa bagay kay angel!” said one fan.

“Not ugly, they don’t use to it, cause people always see her in her long hair. she look brilliant,” pahabol pa ng isang Angel supporter.

Oo nga. We felt na maganda pa rin naman si Angel with her short hair. She is one of the few actresses who can get away with it.