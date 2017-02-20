Unang mensahe ni Rufa Mae sa anak: Tumulad ka sa mommy mo, todo na ‘to! 

HAYAN, opisyal nang mommy si Rufa Mae Quinto. Babae ang anak nila ng asawang si Trevor Magallanes.

Nanganak si Rufa Mae sa St. Luke’s sa Global City last Friday. Sa Instagram account ng mag-asawa ibinahagi ang magandang balita.

Ang name ng baby girl nila ay Alexandria Athena Magallanes. Pinasilip din ni P-Chi ang baby niya sa pamamagitan ng IG.

“I’m not going to lie, I feel a little dizzy after seeing you come to life. Mabuhay anak, welcome to what is known as life.

“Enjoy it and I hope u live by your mother’s famous words ‘todo na ‘to!’”

Samantala, ikinasal naman ang aktor na si Luis Alandy sa kanyang non-showbiz girlfriend na si Joselle Fernandez sa Tagaytay nito ring nagdaang weekend. Isa sa mga tumayong ninong ng newly-wed couple ay si Aga Muhlach.