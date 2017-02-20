Sexy star ibinebenta na parang tocino at longganisa ng ina sa mga D.O.M. By Cristy Fermin Bandera

TULUYAN na palang iginarahe ng isang negosyanteng may edad na ang isang female personality. Mula sa isang showbiz family ang sexy star, nangarap na matulad ang career niya sa kanyang mga kadugo, pero maaga siyang inagaw nang matinding pangangailangan. Kung ang female personality ang masusunod ay hindi niya gustong pasukin ang pakikipagrelasyon sa isang taong halos lolo na niya pero ‘yun ang ibinubulong ng kanyang pamilya. “Ang mommy niya ang matindi. Alam n’yo ba nu’ng pa-date-date pa lang siya sa mga lalaking kulay violet na ang mga kuko dahil sa katandaan, e, ang mommy pa niya ang kasa-kasama niya? “Yes!!! Hitsura ng kolektor ang drama ng mommy niya, nakaabang agad sa talent fee niya, dahil di ba, may TF ang pakikipag-date ng mga female personalities sa mga DOM? “’Yun ang drama ng mommy niya, kailangang kasama siya, dahil kung hindi, e, baka ma-double cross ang anak niya! “Naalala n’yo pa ba na nu’ng minsang tumalbog ang check ng nakatsurbahang pulitiko ng anak niya, e, nagpunta pa siya mismo sa opisina nu’ng politician? Naningil talaga siya! “Nu’ng tanungin siya ng secretary ng pulitiko kung para saan ang sinisingil niya, e, buong-ningning pa niyang sinabi sa secretary, ‘Wala ka na du’n! Sabihan mo na lang ang boss mo na nandito ang mommy ni ____ (pangalan ng sexy female personality)!’ “’Yun na! So kapal talaga ng mukha ng mommy niya! Parang tapa at tocino niyang inilalako ang anak niya! Gusto niyang mabuhay nang bonggang-bongga ang family nila, pero ang girl naman ang ipinamumuhunan niya! “Naku, Bradly Guevarra at Tita Nene Ulanday, hindi lovely ang mga pinaggagagawa ng mommy ng babaeng ‘yun, ha? Nakakainis naman ang girl dahil wala siyang magawa! Sunod lang siya nang sunod sa kalokahan ng mommy niya!” pagtatapos ng aming source.

