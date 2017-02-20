Mga hirit ni Kim sa Showtime waley, pero patok sa madlang pipol By Ambet Nabus Bandera

ISA naman kami sa naniniwalang bagay kay Kim Chiu ang mapabilang bilang co-host ng It’s Showtime. Kahit madalas na waley ang mga hirt at sundot ng dalaga, yun ang mismong nakakatawa sa kanya na masarap pakinggan at panoorin. Para siyang si Jhong Hilario na mabilis at literal na tumatawa sa kahit ano na lang na sitwasyon o spiels ng mga kasama. Mabilis din silang madala sa mga madamdaming tagpo, kaya’t masasabing very natural sila. Very steady ang career ni Kim sa ngayon. Busy ito sa taping ng summer sports serye nila ni Gerald Anderson at madalas na rin ang sighting sa kanila ni Xian Lim sa mga dinner dates o malling. Ang sey pa nga ng mga sources namin, nagkakataon pa raw na nagkikita-kita sa isang place o nasa area lang din sina Bea Alonzo at Gerald with Xian and friends.

